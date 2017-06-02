The federal government has approved three supervised-injection sites for Toronto, bringing the national total to 12, in its latest efforts to combat a worsening overdose crisis.

The three sites approved Friday are planned for: Toronto Public Health’s The Works; the Queen West-Central Toronto Community Health Centre; and the South Riverdale Community Health Centre.

Ottawa approved four sites just one week earlier: three in British Columbia and one in Montreal. This year’s approvals significantly expand what was once a radical intervention limited to a single location in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

André Picard: On the opioid crisis, listen to the big-city mayors

A Killer High: How Canada got addicted to fentanyl

Federal Health Minister Jane Philpott said Canada’s response to the crisis requires a “whole-of-society approach,” and that opening such sites is but one part of the solution.

“International and Canadian evidence demonstrates that, when properly established and maintained, supervised consumption sites save lives without increasing drug use or crime in the surrounding area,” Dr. Philpott said in a statement.

“The evidence also shows that they decrease infections and the transmission of communicable disease, and can also decrease the use of emergency departments, as well as hospital admissions related to injection drug use.”

While data on overdose deaths in Ontario still lag behind numbers available in B.C. and Alberta, the most figures show an increase.

In the first half of 2016, 412 people died of opioid overdoses – an 11 per cent increase from the same period in 2015. (In B.C., the hardest hit province, fatal overdoses surged 80 per cent between 2015 and 2016.)

“The numbers are definitely increasing and are definitely alarming,” Ontario Health Minister Eric Hoskins said last week.

B.C. is projected to surpass 1,400 overdose deaths this year.

Report Typo/Error