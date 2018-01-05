‘Weather bomb’ brings fierce winds, snow to East Coast; knocks out power to thousands

About 100,000 Nova Scotians are in the dark Friday morning and bracing for a dramatic drop in temperatures as a wild winter cyclone continues its wrath on the East Coast.

By midmorning, the centre of the storm was over the Gulf of St. Lawrence near the tip of the Acadian Peninsula, having tracked up through the Bay of Fundy and through New Brunswick overnight, said Ian Hubbard, an Environment Canada meteorologist.

Parts of northern New Brunswick have seen 40 and up to 50 centimetres of snow. "That's a ton of snow," said Mr. Hubbard, adding that flurries are expected to continue throughout the day.

In Nova Scotia, rain has let up but the storm is far from over. "Even though there is no weather falling from the sky we're still seeing strong winds in most of the Maritimes right now," Mr. Hubbard said. Temperatures around Halifax could swing as low as minus-12 degrees by nightfall after hitting a national high of 10 degrees late Thursday evening.

High winds pummelled the province throughout the night, knocking out power to tens of thousands of people and sweeping high tides into low-lying coastal areas, including Halifax's waterfront boardwalk. Downed power lines, torn siding and fallen scaffolding were features of the morning scene throughout the province as school boards announced their second consecutive day of closings.

The highest wind speed measured so far was on Cape Breton Island in Grand Étang, where hurricane-force gusts were clocked in at 170 kilometres an hour, according to Mr. Hubbard. At Osborne Head, the entrance to Halifax Harbour, gusts measured up to 122 km/h. At the Halifax airport, the number was 119 km/h.

Dozens of flight delays and cancellations were stacking up at Halifax Stanfield International Airport as early as 8:30 a.m. The airport authority continued to encourage travellers to check the status of their flights before departing for the airport. On social media, some stranded travellers trying to get home to the Maritimes complained that rebooked flights were days away.

Meanwhile, in New Brunswick, more than 16,000 people woke up without power as snow continued to hammer that province. Emergency management officials said they were assessing whether there was a need to open warming centres to the public. The heavy snowfall across New Brunswick is forecast to develop into milder flurries later in the day.

Environment Canada has special weather warnings in place for much of the province as the storm, an intense low-pressure system, moves over southeastern parts of the province and passes through the northern Gulf of St. Lawrence later this afternoon.

"This low is giving strong-to-gale force east to northeasterlies into early this morning," the statement reads. It goes on to note higher-than-normal water levels and increased risk for coastal flooding and ice rafting.

As the "weather bomb" continues its eastward path, it is expected to wreak havoc on Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. Schools have been shuttered across PEI today in preparation and Labrador is bracing for several feet of snow.

The storm's rapid intensification, tree-bending winds and low-pressure system have given it "weather bomb" status, a term that is rooted in meteorological science despite its seeming alarmism.

"You hear this term 'weather bomb' and it sounds like hype," said Jim Abraham, a former Environment Canada meteorologist, blogger and long-time observer of storms who is based in Halifax. "But it's actually based on science."

Weather bombs are powerful cyclones that draw energy from rapid drops in pressure caused by hot and cold temperatures colliding, Mr. Abraham said. To be classified as a weather bomb, the central pressure of the storm must drop 24 millibars over a 24-hour period, according to John Gyakum, the McGill University professor who helped coin the term in a research paper published in 1980.

"From what I can tell, the pressure has dropped in excess of 50 millibars in the last 24 hours," Mr. Abraham said in an interview Thursday afternoon. "That would be double the category for a bomb."

"This storm intensified so quickly that it almost looks like an eye if you look at it on a satellite picture," he said. "You don't see that very often. This one is different enough with respect to the intensity of it that it's worth the alarms that have been rung."

Nova Scotia Power said it had more than 1,000 people at the ready in what is its biggest prestorm mobilization of personnel and resources on record. It also invited the public to make use of its billing centres, which have been transformed into comfort centres, during daytime hours.

On Thursday, more than 50 departures and arrivals were cancelled at Halifax Stanfield International Airport. Ferry service Marine Atlantic also cancelled sailings between Nova Scotia and Newfoundland, while Bay Ferries shelved its crossings between Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

In the United States, several international flights destined for New York were diverted to Toronto. The storm dumped as much as 46 cm of snow from the Carolinas to Maine and unleashed hurricane-force winds.

Back in Canada, a storm surge featuring coastal flooding and erosion was forecast for parts of Nova Scotia experiencing high tide during the peak hours of the storm, while blizzard conditions continued to hammer large parts of New Brunswick. Extreme weather warnings were also in place for PEI and Newfoundland and Labrador, where warnings of winds up to 180 km/h were issued.

"It does have the potential to be quite a historic storm," Mr. Abraham said, adding that weather models began showing signs of it about a week ago. Named "Grayson" by U.S. weather networks, the storm is similar to one that struck Nova Scotia on a disastrous Groundhog Day in 1976. It, too, featured high winds and caused significant damage in coastal communities. "These are events that you might only see once in a decade or once in several decades," Mr. Abraham said, adding that "storms are simply Mother Nature's way of trying to balance the Earth."