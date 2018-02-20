 Skip to main content

Former Manitoba premier Greg Selinger to resign from legislature on March 7

Manitoba Premier Greg Selinger responds to questions regarding the Speech from the Throne at a press conference at the Manitoba Legislature, in Winnipeg, on Nov. 16, 2015.

JOHN WOODS/THE CANADIAN PRESS

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press

Former Manitoba premier Greg Selinger says he will resign his legislature seat on March 7.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew asked Selinger last week to step down following allegations that Stan Struthers – a cabinet minister when Selinger was premier – had inappropriately touched some female employees years ago.

Selinger apologized but said he was unaware at the time that anything had happened.

Some of the women said they raised their concerns with people within the government but their complaints were not dealt with.

Selinger says he is sorry he became part of the focus of the complaints last week.

He says people should have been concentrating on what the women had to say.

"The focus properly should have been on hearing their voices," he said in a release Tuesday. "It wasn't, and I want to apologize for contributing to that."

He said he plans to retire after representing the constituency of St. Boniface since 1999.

Selinger served as Manitoba premier between 2009 and 2016.

"It has been a privilege and an honour to serve the citizens of St. Boniface and I wish to thank them for their encouragement to continue," he said. "I will cherish the experience forever."

The Manitoba NDP has said it plans to appoint two women to lead a commission to help develop a safe workplace policy for the party and create protocols for a harassment-free environment.

It is also to identify failures in the work environment that allowed harassment and misconduct to happen.

