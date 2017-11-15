Ex-MP, Mountie Rob Clarke joins race to replace Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall

A former Conservative member of Parliament and RCMP sergeant wants to replace Brad Wall as premier of Saskatchewan.

Rob Clarke has entered the race to lead the Saskatchewan Party and, ultimately, become premier.

Wall, who has been one of Canada's highest-profile premiers, is retiring after a decade in office, and a new leader is to be chosen Jan. 27.

Story continues below advertisement

Clarke left the RCMP and became an MP for the northern Saskatchewan riding of Desnethe-Missinippi-Churchill River from 2008 until he was defeated in the 2015 federal election.

He is the sixth contender for Wall's job.

Clarke says he's the only candidate who can stop the NDP's rising popularity, and notes the New Democrats have taken two seats from the Sask. Party in recent byelections.

"The NDP have won power in B.C. and Alberta, and they will win power here unless we hit reset on this party and government," Clarke said in a news release Wednesday.

"As an outsider with a lifetime of strong leadership, I am the NDP's worst nightmare."

Also in the race is former social services minister Tina Beaudry-Mellor, former justice minister Gord Wyant, former environment minister Scott Moe, Ken Cheveldayoff from parks, culture and sport, and Alanna Koch, the premier's former deputy minister.