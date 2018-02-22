 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Former NDP MP and civil rights activist Howard McCurdy dead at 85

Former NDP MP and civil rights activist Howard McCurdy dead at 85

Howard McCurdy, centre, attends a taping of CBC's Town Hall in 1993.

John Felstead/The Canadian Press

WINDSOR, Ont.
The Canadian Press

Former New Democrat MP and civil rights activist Howard McCurdy has died at the age of 85.

Leslie McCurdy says her father died peacefully on Tuesday after suffering from cancer.

McCurdy — who was Canada's second black MP after the late Lincoln Alexander — was elected as a New Democrat MP from Windsor, Ont., in 1984 and 1988 but was defeated in the 1993 federal election.

Story continues below advertisement

Prior to his career in federal politics, McCurdy served as an alderman in Windsor, and in 1962, founded the Guardian Club, a civil rights organization dedicated to fighting racial discrimination in the city.

In 1969, he was a founder and the first president of the National Black Coalition of Canada.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh posted a message on Twitter saying he was saddened to hear about the passing of McCurdy.

"He was a trailblazer — a powerful civil rights activist, our party's first Black MP, and a role model from my hometown of Windsor," said Singh.

Leslie McCurdy told Windsor radio station CKLW that she compared her dad to an American civil rights icon.

"He was the first black tenured professor in Canada, the first black head of the department head in Canada, and all these things that he accomplished, I remember looking like him like Canada's Martin Luther King," she said.

McCurdy, who was born in London, Ont., was a member of the Order of Canada and Order of Ontario.

Story continues below advertisement

Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.