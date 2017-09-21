Former teacher dies after swallowing liquid substance in front of Quebec judge

The man who swallowed liquid in front of a judge who had just sentenced him to jail on child porn charges died in hospital, police confirmed Thursday.

Former college chemistry teacher Nicolas Boudreau swallowed an unidentified liquid substance Wednesday morning right after Quebec Court judge Christian Boulet sentenced him to six months in jail.

Courtroom constables tried to revive the man while they waited for an ambulance.

Quebec City police said the 52-year-old died after he was transported to hospital.

Laboratory tests will help determine the nature of the substance he swallowed.

Boudreau was arrested in March 2013 during a police raid.

Thousand of photos and videos of child pornography were allegedly found at his home.

He was fired from the college where he taught chemistry after his April 2016 conviction.

Boudreau's arrest came as a result of a 2011 police operation regarding Toronto-based Azov Films where his name was allegedly found on a list of clients.