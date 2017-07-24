The provincial accountability body that oversees Ontario police forces and their boards has appointed former Truth and Reconciliation Commission chair Murray Sinclair to investigate the embattled state of policing in Thunder Bay.

In a statement released on Monday afternoon, the Ontario Civilian Police Commission (OCPC) announced that it has “serious concerns” about “civilian police oversight and public confidence in the delivery of police services in Thunder Bay.”

The investigation will focus on the role of the Thunder Bay Police Services Board and the way it has managed the city’s 320-member police force.

Thunder Bay’s police force has endured months of criticism from Indigenous leaders about its investigations into the deaths of Indigenous people in municipal waterways.

The force’s acting chief, Sylvie Hauth, and police board chair Jacqueline Dojack, have rejected any suggestion of a crisis in city policing. The board’s vice-chair, councillor Brian McKinnon, stated that there was no evidence of systemic racism on the force.

The OCPC said on Monday that those denials played a key role in its decision to launch an investigation. Among the commission’s many duties is to ensure that police service boards provide sufficient oversight of police departments. The quasi-judicial body said it would deliver an interim report by Oct. 31 of this year, with a final report due on March 31, 2018.

The appointment of Mr. Sinclair sends a clear signal that the commission intends to probe deeply into allegations of systemic racism.

Born in Manitoba, Mr. Sinclair became the second Indigenous judge ever appointed in Canada and went on to chair the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. Last year, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau selected him for the Senate.

That is just one in a long list of investigations that has ensnared much of the city’s municipal hierarchy. On Friday, the Ontario Provincial Police announced criminal charges against Mayor Keith Hobbs – himself a former Thunder Bay police officer – of extortion and allegedly obstructing an RCMP investigation.

Just two months earlier, the OPP charged Chief of Police J.P. Levesque with breach of trust and obstructing justice. He is currently on leave from his job.

The Thunder Bay police service is also facing investigation by Ontario’s Independent Police Review Director for the way it has investigated deaths involving Indigenous people.

Earlier this year, Ms. Dojack was suspended for several days while she was investigated by the OCPC. She was found to have committed an error in judgment in relation to some of the circumstances of the charges against the chief of police, but she did not breach the code of conduct and was allowed to resume her duties.

In addition, a recent Statistics Canada report said Thunder Bay had by far the highest level of hate crimes among the country’s larger cities.

Indigenous leaders first sounded an alarm about what they described as a “policing crisis” at a news conference at Queen’s Park in May. Coming after a lengthy coroner’s inquest into the death of seven Indigenous teenagers in Thunder Bay since 2000, Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler of the Nishnawbe Aski Nation was among those who called for the RCMP to investigate the cases of Tammy Keeash and Josiah Begg, two Indigenous teens found dead in the city’s waterways in May, saying he had lost confidence in the ability of Thunder Bay police to do it.

Ontario’s chief coroner eventually called in York Regional Police to assist with those investigations.

Report Typo/Error