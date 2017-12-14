Four Hydro One employees killed in helicopter crash in eastern Ontario

Four Hydro One employees were killed Thursday when the helicopter they were travelling in crashed in a field in eastern Ontario, police and the utility reported.

No one survived the crash that occurred just before noon outside Tweed, north of Kingston, provincial police said.

Kim Clayton, who lives near the crash site, said hydro crews had been working for weeks on the power lines strung on the towers that cross the property, and she was used to hearing them fly back and forth.

Story continues below advertisement

Clayton said there was no indication of any trouble until a loud crash shook the house. She scrambled to a window, where she said she saw part of the chopper in the trees that surround an open field. Other hydro crew members were running around, yelling that a helicopter had crashed and to call 911, she said.

"My heart started pounding in my chest," said Clayton, 45, who moved onto the property just six weeks ago. "I was in panic mode."

Witness recounts helicopter crash that killed four in Ontario (The Canadian Press)

Initially Clayton didn't think the situation was that bad but then she said she feared for the worst when she saw ambulances turn away without transporting any of the chopper's crew.

"I then said to myself, 'They're not coming out of this'."

The helicopter was apparently heading for a landing, Clayton said, adding she was relieved it didn't hit anyone on the ground or her horses, which were on the other side of the field.

Clayton, whose husband was away and children in school, said she choked up when the orange tape started going up and she realized just how bad it was.

"They have families, it's almost Christmas time," Clayton said. "I still can't believe four guys died on this property today and it's sad."

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Tweed fire department and several provincial police cruisers responded to the crash but there was little they could do. Ontario's air ambulance service was also called to the scene but left without loading any casualties.

In a statement, Hydro One expressed its condolences to the victims' families.

"We are deeply saddened to confirm that an incident involving one of our helicopter aircraft occurred in the Tweed area and has resulted in four fatalities," Hydro One said in a statement. "Names will not be released as next of kin are being notified."

The utility also said it would do what it could to help employees and their families affected by the tragedy.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also expressed his sympathies.

"Tragic news from eastern Ontario today," Trudeau tweeted. "My deepest condolences to the loved ones of those killed in the helicopter crash near Tweed."

Story continues below advertisement

A spokesman for the Transportation Safety Board said a team of investigators was en route to the crash site and was expected there late Thursday afternoon. Board spokesman Alex Fournier said the chopper was a 1999 AS350 B2 – a single-engine utility helicopter often used for corporate purposes and by police.

In July 2007, the same model clipped a guy wire in northern Ontario and crashed, seriously injuring a Hydro One worker and the pilot. And in January 2015, an AS350 crashed in Saskatchewan during hydro cable stringing, seriously injuring the pilot. In both cases, pilot error was to blame.