The Trudeau government wants to rewrite the NAFTA accord to make it harder for businesses to challenge decisions made by U.S., Mexican or Canadian governments as long as public officials say they are taking measures in the “public interest.”

It’s a negotiating objective that will likely be warmly welcomed by U.S. President Donald Trump and protectionist U.S. critics of the North American free trade agreement who have long felt that Washington ceded too much sovereign decision making power.

