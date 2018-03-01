Governing Saskatchewan Party wins three by-elections, retains seats

Candidates representing the governing Saskatchewan Party swept three provincial by-elections Thursday.

The results in Kindersley, Melfort and Swift Current retain the seats for the conservative, centre-right party.

Ken Francis won Kindersley with 88 per cent of the vote and Todd Goudy took Melfort with 78.5 per cent.

Everett Hindley captured Swift Current with more than 70 per cent of the votes.

Premier Scott Moe praised people in the constituencies for the resounding wins.

"Thank you to the voters in Kindersley, Melfort, and Swift Current for choosing three new, hard-working Saskatchewan Party MLAs to serve their constituencies," Moe said in a release.

Moe said the results show that people in Saskatchewan support the party and his government.

"We are going to continue standing up for the people of this province, especially when it comes to opposing a carbon tax that is supported by the NDP and the federal government."

The by-elections were called to replace recently retired premier Brad Wall, party veteran Bill Boyd who retired amid a scandal and Kevin Phillips, who died suddenly in November.

The Opposition NDP and the Greens ran candidates in each of the three constituencies and one Liberal candidate ran in Swift Current.

