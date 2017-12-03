Government confirms Canadian killed in Trinidad and Tobago

A Canadian has been killed in Trinidad in what police are reportedly calling a homicide.
The Canadian government has confirmed the death, but officials say due to privacy laws they can provide few other details.
Canadian officials in Port of Spain are in touch with local authorities and consular services are being provided to the family of the person who was killed.
Two Trinidad media outlets are reporting that police are treating the matter as a homicide.
The Trinidad Guardian is reporting that police believe the Canadian was robbed.
The newspaper says the body was discovered on a gravel road at a site earmarked for construction.
The Trinidad Express is reporting the man was from Ontario and was on vacation.
The Express says police indicated the body bore marks of violence.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
Please note that our commenting partner Civil Comments is closing down. As such we will be implementing a new commenting partner in the coming weeks. As of December 20th, 2017 we will be shutting down commenting on all article pages across our site while we do the maintenance and updates. We understand that commenting is important to our audience and hope to have a technical solution in place January 2018.
Discussion loading… ✨