Government must address health needs in Grassy Narrows, Philpott says

Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott says the federal government acknowledges it has obligations to address health needs in Grassy Narrows First Nation – a northern Ontario community plagued by the impacts of mercury contamination.

Philpott says she'll be meeting with community leadership, along with Ontario Indigenous Relations Minister David Zimmer, later this month in Toronto to discuss details of a feasibility study for a mercury treatment centre.

Mercury contamination has plagued the English-Wabigoon River system for half a century, since a paper mill in Dryden dumped nine thousand kilograms of the substance into the river systems in the 1960s.

Story continues below advertisement

Researchers have previously reported that more than 90 per cent of the people in Grassy Narrows and Wabaseemoong First Nation show signs of mercury poisoning.

Grassy Narrows Chief Simon Fobister says the treatment centre is needed to help ease the often painful, debilitating symptoms of residents afflicted by mercury poisoning.