Great Canadian Gaming wins bid for four Ontario gambling facilities

A company whose flagship casino is at the centre of a probe into allegations of money laundering in British Columbia has won a bid to take over the operations of four gambling facilities west of Toronto.

A 20-year deal with Great Canadian Gaming Corp. is expected to start in the spring of next year, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. announced Tuesday morning. The B.C.-based company will take over day-to-day management of a casino and three racetracks, while private equity investor Clairvest Group Inc. will have a 45-per-cent stake in the agreement.

Known as the West GTA Gaming Bundle, the deal includes the OLG Casino in Brantford, as well as slots at the Mohawk Racetrack in Milton, Flamboro Downs in Hamilton and the Grand River Raceway in Elora.

These area's 2,500 slot machines and 60 table games generated about $450-million in revenue last year, according to Great Canadian. The price the company paid for the deal, which will see it take over all the gambling assets and take a cut of revenues, was not disclosed.

"Great Canadian is an established gaming and horse-racing operator that will build strong relationships with local communities, employees, stakeholders and the horse-racing industry. We are confident Great Canadian will operate the bundle in a responsible way," said Stephen Rigby, chief executive for the provincial gambling agency, in a statement. The OLG has said that up to 1,650 new jobs will be created through the expansion of the four facilities by the new operator.

"Being awarded the West GTA Bundle is a true milestone for Great Canadian and the partnership. We thank OLG for their confidence in our company," Great Canadian CEO Rod Baker stated.

The privatization west of Toronto is the latest in a number of transactions in the modernization of Ontario's gambling agency. Great Canadian has already won the contract to operate three facilities to the east of Toronto, as well as the OLG's biggest prize, a monopoly for gambling within the Greater Toronto Area, including the slots at Woodbine.

However, allegations that large volumes of suspicious cash are swirling around casinos in B.C.'s Lower Mainland have cast a cloud over the process under way at the OLG. The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario has contacted law enforcement agencies in B.C., including the RCMP and B.C.'s gambling regulator, after hearing about the suspicious transactions in that province.

Officials at the AGCO, including officers with its Ontario Provincial Police bureau, have launched the regulatory review as a result of information in reports done for the B.C. government about the operations of Great Canadian Gaming Corp.'s River Rock Casino in Richmond, B.C., spokesman Ray Kahnert said in an e-mail to The Globe and Mail. "That review is ongoing."

Terrance Doyle, chief operating officer of Great Canadian, told The Globe in an e-mail last week that "to our knowledge, our company is not under investigation in any jurisdiction."

Ontario's Progressive Conservative Opposition and the New Democrats have called on the province's government to halt the OLG's modernization process until the two probes are finished. Ontario Finance Minister Charles Sousa has refused to stop or slow the process.​