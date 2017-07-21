Unions and advocacy groups made one last effort Friday to sway the Ontario government on its plan for sweeping changes to the province’s labour laws, with some sounding the alarm about what they deem drastic measures and others arguing the proposal doesn’t go far enough.

The government wrapped up nearly two weeks of public consultations on proposed legislation that would, among other things, raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour, require equal pay for part-time workers and expand personal emergency leave.

Business groups repeated their concerns about the minimum wage increase and the pace at which it would be implemented.

The bill would boost the minimum wage, which is currently set to rise with inflation from $11.40 an hour to $11.60 in October, up to $14 on Jan. 1, 2018, and $15 the following year.

“There is no question that the proposed changes laid out in Bill 148 will put the success and competitiveness of Ontario’s business community in jeopardy, particularly our small business community,” said Ashley Challinor, director of policy for the Ontario Chamber of Commerce.

“With a planned 32 per cent increase in the minimum wage over the next 18 months, business owners are predicting a struggle to quickly generate the revenue required to match rising labour costs. This means that a significant number of businesses fear they cannot keep their doors open.”

That sentiment was echoed by the Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers, which said that given the low profit margins in retail grocery, its members could not absorb the extra cost without cutting jobs.

Both groups pushed for a longer implementation period. The chamber of commerce also said it has commissioned an economic impact study expected to be released in August.

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne said the province would help businesses during the transition, though she wouldn’t say how.

“I’m committed to helping business and I’m committed to making sure that people are treated fairly. Those things should not be in conflict with one another in a country and in a province as rich as we are,” she said.

“We should be able to make sure that people can live, they can feed their families, that they can look after themselves, and that they can find a decent job. That’s what the legislation’s about. And we’ll work with small business.”

Labour groups, meanwhile, said they see the reforms as a step in the right direction, but stressed more needs to be done to protect vulnerable workers.

The Ontario Federation of Labour argued the province’s labour laws should extend to dependent contractors and that provisions meant to ensure workers doing similar work are paid the same should be strengthened.

“The dramatic restructuring of workplaces has shifted the distribution of risks, costs, benefits, and power between employers and employees, leaving many in precarious situations,” it said. “It is imperative that Bill 148 raise the bar for decent work for all workers.”

Some also highlighted the need for designated leave for victims of domestic or sexual assault to ensure their job and income security isn’t at risk.

Others who weighed in on the proposed plan included the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, the Ontario Public Service Employees Union, and United Way Toronto And York Region.

Report Typo/Error