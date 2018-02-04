 Skip to main content

Halifax rally planned to celebrate removal of Cornwallis statue

Contractors remove the statue of Edward Cornwallis in a city park in Halifax on Jan. 31, 2018.

Andrew Vaughan/THE CANADIAN PRESS

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press

Demonstrators are set to descend on the site where a statue of Halifax's controversial founder once stood to celebrate the monument's temporary removal from a park still bearing his name.

A bronze figure of Edward Cornwallis was pulled down from its pedestal last week after Halifax councillors decided it should be taken down – at least for a while.

Hundreds of Facebook users have expressed interest in attending a "Removing Cornwallis" rally in the city's downtown Sunday.

The event was originally meant to protest the statue, which had stood in Edward Cornwallis Park for roughly 85 years.

It has now taken on a more jovial tone, with activists hailing the statue's temporary removal as a success in their years-long campaign to rid Halifax of Cornwallis tributes.

Cornwallis is a disputed character, seen by some as a brave leader who founded Halifax, but by others as the impetus of the 1749 scalping proclamation against Mi'kmaq inhabitants.

Crews removed the statue of Halifax's controversial military founder Edward Cornwallis from a downtown park Wednesday. Mi’kmaq activist Rebecca Moore says she’s waited a long time for the figure to come down. The Canadian Press
