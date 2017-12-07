 Skip to main content

Hamilton police say suspect in Good Samaritan shooting has been arrested

HAMILTON
The Canadian Press

Police say a man wanted in connection the fatal shooting of a Good Samaritan in Hamilton has been arrested.

Yosif Al-Hasnawi — described by police as a brave young man who was trying to do the right thing — was shot when he tried to intervene as two men were accosting an older man in downtown Hamilton on Saturday night.

A second-degree murder warrant was issued on Monday for 19-year-old Dale Burningsky King, who police say was arrested Thursday afternoon in Hagersville, Ont.

Hamilton police say a female arrested at the same time is charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

A 20-year-old man who was arrested on Monday in connection with the shooting also faces a charge of accessory after the fact to murder.

