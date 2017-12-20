 Skip to main content

Hamilton police seeking ‘older’ man not seen since shooting of Good Samaritan

HAMILTON
The Canadian Press

Police in Hamilton say they're looking for an older man who was allegedly being accosted before a Good Samaritan came to his aid and was fatally shot.

On Wednesday, investigators released images of the man taken on the night Yosif Al-Hasnawi was killed and say the man hasn't been seen since the Dec. 2 incident.

Al-Hasnawi, 19, has been described by police as a brave young man who was trying to do the right thing.

Police allege two of the accused in Al-Hasnawi's death, 19-year-old Dale Burningsky King and 20-year-old James Anthony Robert Matheson, were verbally accosting the unidentified man before Al-Hasnawi intervened.

Det. Sgt. Steve Bereziuk says he wants to speak with the man to find out more about the nature of his alleged altercation with the accused.

King is charged with second-degree murder and Matheson is charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

