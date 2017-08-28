Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at a rally at Miami Dade College in Miami, Florida, U.S. October 11, 2016. (LUCY NICHOLSON/REUTERS)
U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at a rally at Miami Dade College in Miami, Florida, U.S. October 11, 2016. (LUCY NICHOLSON/REUTERS)

Hillary Clinton book tour stopping in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver Add to ...

The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Hillary Clinton is stopping in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver to promote her upcoming book What Happened.

Her publisher Simon and Schuster says the book is Clinton’s “most personal memoir yet” with revelations including her thoughts and feelings during last year’s failed U.S. presidential bid.

The 15-city speaking tour is being billed as a “detailed and surprisingly funny” look at her journey, the process of writing the book, and her plans for the future.

Clinton is scheduled to visit Toronto, the second stop on her tour, on Sept. 28 at the Enercare Centre.

She is booked for the Palais des Congres de Montreal on Oct. 23 and the Vancouver Convention Centre on Dec. 13.

What Happened is due Sept. 12.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Clinton says Trump made her 'skin crawl' during debate (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular