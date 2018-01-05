 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

HP Canada recalling certain batteries due to fire hazard

This Feb. 21, 2012 file photo shows a Hewlett Packard logo in Frisco, Texas.

LM Otero/AP

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press

Health Canada says HP Inc. Canada is recalling certain lithium-ion batteries used in notebook computers and mobile workstations because they can overheat and cause a fire hazard.

The recall involves batteries that are not consumer replaceable and were either sold installed or separately as replacements.

Health Canada says that as of Dec. 18, 2017, HP Canada had not received any reports of incidents or injuries in Canada but there have been eight reports of overheating batteries in the United States and one reported injury.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a similar recall.

Health Canada says approximately 2,600 of the Chinese-made batteries were sold in Canada, 50,000 in the United States and 1,900 in Mexico from December 2015 to December 2017.

The federal agency says consumers should stop using the affected products and go to the HP Battery Recall website to see if their battery is affected and to order a free replacement if needed.

A list of eight HP products affected by the recall plus a listing of battery bar codes and how to access them are available on the Health Canada website.

