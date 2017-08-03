Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A makeshift reception centre has replaced an unmarked ditch in response to to the surging number of asylum seekers crossing the border at Hemmingford, Quebec. Montreal's Olympic Stadium is now temporary housing for up to 600 people.

