Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

In photos: The world looks up to the total solar eclipse Add to ...

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

For the first time in decades, the long dark finger of the moon’s shadow swept across the continental United States, plunging entire cities and towns into an eerie midday darkness. And for a few precious minutes it was possible to look up and be reminded that we are but spectators in a grand celestial ballet that has been under way since the solar system was born.

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular