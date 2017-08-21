For the first time in decades, the long dark finger of the moon’s shadow swept across the continental United States, plunging entire cities and towns into an eerie midday darkness. And for a few precious minutes it was possible to look up and be reminded that we are but spectators in a grand celestial ballet that has been under way since the solar system was born.

Next Prev The moon covers the sun during a total eclipse from a view in Redmond, Oregon.

(Ted S. Warren/The Associated Press)

Ezra Packham, of Jacksonville, Fla., looks through his solar glasses in preparation for the solar eclipse on the beach at Isle of Palms, S.C.

(Mic Smith/AP)

The moon covers the sun during a total eclipse from a view in Salem, Oregon.

(Don Ryan/The Associated Press)

Alex Rivas, from Kewaunee, Wisconsin., makes a lens mount out of duct tape in preparation for the solar eclipse on the beach at Isle of Palms, S.C.

(Mic Smith/AP)

CAC. D. Olsen adjust one of his vintage style cameras which he plans to use during the total solar eclipse on the campus of Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois.

(Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The International Space Station is seen in silhouette as it transits the sun during a partial solar eclipse seen near Banner, Wyoming.

(NASA/Reuters)

A man looks through his solar viewing glasses after purchasing them to watch the total solar eclipse in New York City.

(Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

People test pinhole eclipse viewers in the Smithsonian's Air and Space Museum on the National Mall before an eclipse in Washington, DC.

(Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)