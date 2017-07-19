Residents return after 11 days to find their homes are intact but the town is painted red with fire retardant.
Wes Gerwien, 28, looks through a window of his home that was covered in fire retardant.
(Ben Nelms/Reuters)
A police escorted convoy of evacuees return home to Cache Creek on Highway 1 near Savona.
(Ben Nelms/Reuters)
Fred Gerwien (R) and his son Wes surney their home that was covered in fire retardant.
(Ben Nelms/Reuters)
Fire retardant covers a street in the town of Cache Creek.
(Ben Nelms/Reuters)
A home is partially covered in fire retardant in Cache Creek.
(Ben Nelms/Reuters)
Items in a yard are covered in fire retardant in Cache Creek.
(Ben Nelms/Reuters)
Fire retardant covers a window of a house in Cache Creek.
(Ben Nelms/Reuters)