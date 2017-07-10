Thousands are evacuated and communities have been destroyed as hundreds of wildfires burn in the province
A wildfire burns on a mountain east of Cache Creek, B.C., in the early morning hours of July 10th.
(Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)
A wildfire burns behind a house on the Ashcroft First Nation late Sunday July 9th.
(Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)
A wildfire burns on a mountain behind a home in Cache Creek, Saturday July 8th.
(Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)
Darin Minnabarriet walks to his house that survived a wildfire on the Ashcroft First Nation late Sunday.
(Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)
Darin Minnabarriet secures his freezer contents at his house that survived a wildfire on the Ashcroft First Nation late Sunday.
(Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)
Randy Thorne and his family comfort one another as they view the remains of their home on the Ashcroft First Nation.
(Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)
Nevaeh Porter, 8, sprints to try and retrieve her cat that survived a wildfire.
(Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)
Kelsey Thorne and her daughter Nevaeh Porter, 8, both cry while viewing the remains of their home.
(Darryl Dyck/Associated Press)
The remains of mobile homes destroyed by wildfire are seen at a trailer park in Boston Flats, B.C.
(Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)
B.C. Hydro workers repair power lines among the remains of mobile homes destroyed by wildfire in Boston Flats.
(Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)
The remains of a boat are seen on a property in Boston Flats, B.C.
(DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press)
B.C. Hydro workers repair power lines damaged by wildfire near Ashcroft, B.C.
(Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)
Tourists from Denmark stop to photograph one of several wildfires burning near Little Fort.
(Dennis Owen/Reuters)
Floyd Lee cuts watermelon beside his father Garth, both evacuated from their homes in 108 Mile Ranch.
(Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)
A B.C. Hydro worker repairs power lines behind a burnt tree in Boston Flats, B.C.
(Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)