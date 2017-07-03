Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Murder victim Elsie Shorty's family sing a song as a tribute to her at the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls taking place in Whitehorse, YT., Tuesday, May 30, 2017. (JONATHAN HAYWARD/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA — The Canadian Press

An Aboriginal group is calling on organizers of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls to be more transparent about how the process will move forward with the resignation of its executive director.

The inquiry issued a statement Friday afternoon saying its executive director Michele Moreau would be officially leaving July 21 for personal reasons. They have not said when a new executive will be hired.

The Native Women’s Association of Canada says a several other executives and staff have quit in recent months, and families need reassurance that the national inquiry is not in jeopardy.

The inquiry already held a session with families in Whitehorse in the spring, but has yet to schedule dates in other communities.

The association’s president, Francyne Joe, says this could be a pivotal moment to bring in new leadership as the inquiry reviews its process.

Officials with the national inquiry did not respond to requests for comment.

