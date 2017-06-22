Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
An employee walks at Google Canada's engineering headquarters in Waterloo, Ont., on Jan. 22, 2016. (Cole Burston/Bloomberg)
An employee walks at Google Canada's engineering headquarters in Waterloo, Ont., on Jan. 22, 2016. (Cole Burston/Bloomberg)

Indigenous lands in Canada added to Google Maps Add to ...

WATERLOO, Ont. — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Google has mapped thousands of indigenous lands in Canada.

Google Canada employee Tara Rush says the company has been conducting mapping workshops with indigenous communities since 2014.

She says Google employees were asked why the lands weren’t on Google Maps, so they decided to change that.

Rush says over 3,000 indigenous lands, reserves and territories have been added to Google Maps and Google Earth.

She says it’s an important step in accurately reflecting Canada to Canadians and the world.

Rush says the goal is to enhance cultural preservation, digital awareness and land management.

“The hope is to use tools like Google Earth to preserve knowledge and to update Google Maps to reflect federally-recognized Canadian territories,” said Rush, who works at Google in Kitchener-Waterloo, Ont., and is from the Akwesasne territory.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Trudeau announces new name for National Aboriginal Day (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular