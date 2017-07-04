Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — The Canadian Press

Police say an Indigenous woman who was hit by a trailer hitch thrown from a passing car in Thunder Bay, Ont., in January has died.

Barbara Kentner, 34, required emergency surgery after the Jan. 29 incident but never fully recovered.

Kentner told police she and her sister were walking in a residential neighbourhood that night when someone threw a trailer hitch from a moving car.

Her sister, Melissa Kentner, says she heard someone in the car say, “I got one.”

An 18-year-old man who was in the car has been charged with aggravated assault.

Police have not yet said whether they plan to change the charge in light of Barbara Kentner’s death.

