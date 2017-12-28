Inquiry into veteran's murder-suicide recommended by medical examiner

Nova Scotia's chief medical examiner called for an inquiry to examine the circumstances surrounding the deaths of Lionel Desmond and his wife, child and mother today under the province's Fatality Investigations Act.

Mr. Desmond, an Afghanistan war veteran, shot and killed his wife Shanna Desmond, 10-year-old daughter Aaliyah Desmond and mother Brenda Desmond before turning the gun on himself in his mother-in-law's home in Upper Big Tracadie in northern Nova Scotia Jan. 3, 2017.

Mr. Desmond is one of more than 70 soldiers and veterans who have killed themselves – and in rare cases, others – after serving in the Afghanistan war, a Globe and Mail investigation has found.

In a statement, Dr. Matt Bowes, Nova Scotia's Chief Medical Examiner, said there have been many questions raised by the family and members of the community relating to how the tragedy happened and whether anything could've been done to prevent the deaths.

"I have reflected carefully on this case, I have reviewed the circumstances of these deaths, and I have had the privilege of speaking with some members of the Desmond family," said Dr. Bowes.

"I believe that an inquiry could help us to learn from this tragedy and, in so doing, I am hopeful that we may prevent future deaths in similar circumstances."

The Justice Minister and Attorney General Mark Furey said the appointment of a judge and terms of reference for the inquiry will be announced in the new year.