Investigation by Nova Scotia PCs into allegation against Baillie was fair: interim leader

Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative leader Jamie Baillie participates in a leaders' round table at Saint Mary's University in Halifax, on May 25, 2017.

Andrew Vaughan/THE CANADIAN PRESS

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
The investigation by Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative Party into an allegation of inappropriate behaviour by former leader Jamie Baillie was fair, the party's interim leader said Tuesday.

Karla MacFarlane said she believes the use of a third-party Halifax-based lawyer was fair to both Baillie and a party staffer at the centre of the allegation.

"They both had no complaints during the investigation of the process," MacFarlane told reporters.

Baillie, who announced plans last fall to step down after serving as Tory leader since 2010, was forced to quit immediately last week after the party's investigation found he acted inappropriately and breached the legislature's policy on workplace harassment.

A news release issued Friday by party president Tara Miller said both participants chose not to follow the formal process laid out in the legislature's harassment policy, although definitions from the policy were used to make findings which concluded that Baillie was in breach.

MacFarlane said the formal process wasn't used because the complaint was brought to the party and not the caucus – something party officials had previously stated.

"I would never foster a culture of silence, so I am very proud of the steps that we took."

MacFarlane said she feels the legislature's policy is a good one, but she's open to looking at any additions if anyone feels they are needed.

In last week's statement, Miller said says she was told by "multiple sources" about a single incident that took place against "one individual" in December.

A caucus spokeswoman later clarified that the initial information Miller received did not come directly from the individual at the centre of the complaint. She said it was the result of that person telling other people – who then went to the party president.

