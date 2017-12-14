Investigation set to begin into Saskatchewan plane crash

Investigators will begin combing through the wreckage of a passenger plane to find clues as to why it crashed soon after taking off in northern Saskatchewan.

Officials with the Transportation Safety Board were due to arrive in the remote community of Fond du Lac sometime today to begin their probe of the ATR 42 turbo prop that went down Wednesday at about 6:15 p.m., injuring several people on board.

Police and first responders quickly worked to get the 22 passengers – including an infant – and three crew out of the plane, which can seat up to 50 passengers.

A picture of the crash site shows the damaged aircraft partly on its side in the trees, with a wing jutting up in the air at a 45-degree angle but there was yet no insight into what caused the crash.

Darryl McDonald said his 70-year-old mother, Ernestine, suffered a broken jaw and facial injuries when the plane went down with 25 people aboard about a kilometre from the airstrip.

His sister also suffered injuries to her leg, but there were no fatalities in the accident.