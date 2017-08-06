Jack Rabinovitch, the Toronto businessman who founded the Giller Prize and helped thrust budding Canadian writers into the world, has died. He was 87.

A Montreal-born businessman who became a Toronto real estate magnate, Mr. Rabinovitch founded the Giller Prize in 1994 to honour his late wife, literary journalist Doris Giller, who died from cancer the previous year. The award recognized excellence in Canadian fiction and came with the largest purse for literature in the country.

Mr. Rabinovitch was “a giant,” according to his long-time friend and former Ontario premier Bob Rae, not only for his philanthropy toward literature, culminating in the award now known as the Scotiabank Giller Prize, but also for his work spearheading the expansion of the Princess Margaret Hospital in his adopted home of Toronto.

“He was an extraordinary man, he came from Montreal and he grew up as one of St. Urbain’s horsemen,” Mr. Rae told The Globe and Mail, alluding to the Mordecai Richler novel. Mr. Rabinovitch and the late Mr. Richler were friends.

Mr. Rabinovitch’s family said in a statement on Sunday that he “often joked that he learned his math skills selling newspapers with his father at the corner of Ontario and St. Lawrence streets in Montreal.”

As a businessman and developer in Toronto, he planned and built a number of commercial spaces in the city.

Mr. Rae was at Sunnybrook Hospital where Mr. Rabinovitch died on Sunday. Mr. Rae said that Mr. Rabinovitch’s daughters and family had kept vigil since he fell at home the previous Thursday. He last spoke with Mr. Rabinovitch the day before his fall when he called Mr. Rae for his birthday.

“It was a wonderful conversation, very positive. I’m glad to have the memory of that conversation, but also the last 25 years, which have been a great blessing to me and Arlene [Perly Rae] and our families,” he said. “He was certainly a giant and he was a powerful presence in many lives. People across the country have been touched by him and will have powerful memories.”

Mr. Rabinovitch was a recipient of the Order of Canada and is survived by his partner Judy Clarke, three daughters and three grandchildren.

