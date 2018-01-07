 Skip to main content

University of Calgary says judge apologizes after making comments ‘insensitive to racial minorities’

The University of Calgary entrance sign and arch on July 13, 2014 in Calgary, Alberta.

jewhyte/Getty Images

CALGARY
The Canadian Press

A dean at the University of Calgary says a judge has apologized to a class of second-year law students for offensive comments she reportedly made.

Law school Dean Ian Holloway says the school received complaints that Court of Queen's Bench Justice Kristine Eidsvik made comments that "were insensitive to racial minorities" at a Q-and-A session about judicial mediations.

CBC News reports Eidsvik told the class that she was uncomfortable walking into a room "full of big dark people."

She reportedly said that she was used to being in an "ivory tower" away from "the riff-raff."

Holloway says the "matter was addressed immediately" and the judge apologized to the class on Friday.

He says she expressed "deep regret for making the comments," and the school "used the experience as an important learning moment for faculty and students."

Eidsvik is the university's judge-in-residence for the 2017-2018 school year.

