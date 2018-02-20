Judge strikes down mandatory minimum sentence for Indigenous woman in drug trafficking case

An Ontario judge has struck down a mandatory minimum sentence for drug trafficking, in a case involving an Indigenous woman who brought $128,000 in cocaine to Canada.

Justice Casey Hill of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice ruled that the two-year mandatory minimum sentence would be cruel and unusual punishment in the circumstances.

Canadians aware of the "unique history of aboriginal peoples," he wrote in his judgment, would "conclude that such a sentence would outrage standards of decency."

Cheyenne Sharma, who is in her early twenties and from a background of extreme poverty, faced a minimum sentence of two years under federal legislation for importing more than one kilogram of cocaine, according to federal prosecutors, and was not eligible to receive a conditional sentence such as house arrest. (She pleaded guilty two years ago to the offence.)

Ms. Sharma's lawyers used the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms to challenge the legality of the minimum sentences. In light of Ms. Sharma's personal circumstances and her attempts to turn around her life, they said, the mandatory sentence amounted to cruel and unusual punishment. They said the mandatory minimum sentence has a disproportionate effect on individuals with Indigenous backgrounds.

Justice Hill sentenced Ms. Sharma to 17 months in custody.

The ruling comes barely more than a week after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould decried unfairness in the justice system after the acquittal this month of a white farmer, Gerald Stanley, in the shooting death of an Indigenous man, Colten Boushie.

Ms. Wilson-Raybould has promised repeatedly to end some mandatory minimum sentences – a legacy of the former Conservative government – saying they lead to a disproportionate jailing of Indigenous and other vulnerable people.

But the Liberals have taken no action to end the sentences in the two-plus years they have been in power. The proportion of Indigenous people in federal custody has risen while the Liberals have been in power – to 27 per cent, from 25 per cent.

And federal prosecutors, who operate independently of Ms. Wilson-Raybould, fought to uphold the constitutionality of the mandatory minimum sentence. "Imposing very lenient sentences on vulnerable female Aboriginal drug couriers may counterproductively serve to increase their utility to drug importers," prosecutors John North, Lisa Csele and Sarah Egan said in a court filing.

The federal prosecutors said the typical sentence for importing as much cocaine as she did is six to eight years. Given Ms. Sharma's difficult circumstances and Indigenous background, they initially sought three and a half years in prison, but then reduced that recommendation to 18 months in prison, using the discretion available to the Crown in the mandatory minimum law. The judge who heard the case does not have the same discretion.

Ms. Sharma's lawyer, Robert Christie, said the law was unfair and harmful.

"To subject a poor, uneducated, drug-addicted aboriginal person whose role was little more than that of a 'drug mule' to the same mandatory minimum sentence as a career drug trafficker without those same disadvantages is not only unfair, but prevents their equal treatment before the law," he said in a filing with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in Brampton, Ont.