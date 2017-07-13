Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Former Guantanamo prisoner Omar Khadr, 30, is seen at a home in Mississauga, Ont., on July 6, 2017. The federal government has paid Mr. Khadr $10.5-million and apologized to him. (Colin Perkel/The Canadian Press)
An Ontario Superior Court judge has turned down a request for a freeze order on Omar Khadr's $10.5-million settlement.

Lawyers for the widow of a U.S. soldier killed in Afghanistan, and another injured U.S. soldier, were in court seeking a freeze order pending the final outcome of their bid to get an Ontario court to force Mr. Khadr to hand over his settlement to them.

In 2015, they won a $134-million (U.S.) default civil judgment against him in ‎a U.S. federal court in Utah for his alleged actions in the 2002 firefight in Afghanistan that ended with his capture.

Globe editorial: Omar Khadr, Canada and the fragile rule of law

But in order to win a freeze order, typically plaintiffs need to show evidence that there is a "real risk" that the target of the injunction plans to spend or hide his assets to avoid his potential creditors.

And on Thursday, Justice Edward Belobaba -- in a quick ruling from the bench after a 90-minute hearing -- concluded that the plaintiffs did not provide enough evidence to justify a freeze order, which he called a "draconian" measure.

"We don't, thank goodness, in Canada have one law for Omar Khadr and one law for all other Canadians," Justice Belobaba told the courtroom in announcing his decision.

The lack of a freeze order does not stop the underlying action to try to have the Utah ruling recognized and enforced in Ontario. But a hearing on that case is not expected until October, the judge said at the beginning of Thursday's proceedings.

