Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he understands why Canadians are angry about the $10-million payout to Omar Khadr but insisted a court case would have ended up costing taxpayers tens of millions of dollars.

The Liberal government has faced a public backlash against the apology and payment with a public opinion poll showing 71 per cent of Canadians opposed the deal.

“I share those concerns about the money. In fact that’s why we settled,” Mr. Trudeau told reporters at a news conference announcing the appointment of Julie Payette as the country’s next Governor-General. “If we had continued to fight this, not only would we have inevitably lost, but estimates range from $30 to $40-million dollars that it would have ended up costing the government.”

Lawyers for Mr. Khadr had launched a $20-million civil lawsuit against Ottawa for the role Canadian officials had played in participating in U.S. interrogations of the former child soldier at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. The Supreme Court of Canada ruled in 2010 that the government should follow the “responsible path” in settling with Mr. Khadr, whose Charter rights, the court ruled, had been impugned.

“The measure of a society – a just society – is not whether we stand up for peoples’ rights when it is easy or popular to do so, but whether we recognize rights when it is difficult, when it is unpopular,” Mr. Trudeau said. “We are a society that stands up for peoples’ rights and when governments fail to respect peoples’ rights, we all end up paying and that is the lesson hopefully future governments will draw from this settlement.”

His comments came just hours after an Ontario Superior Court judge turned down a request for a freeze order on Omar Khadr’s $10.5-million settlement.

Lawyers for the widow of a U.S. soldier killed in Afghanistan, and another injured U.S. soldier, were in a Toronto courtroom seeking an injunction pending the final outcome of their bid to get an Ontario court to force Mr. Khadr to hand over his settlement to them.

In 2015, they won a $134-million (U.S.) default civil judgment against Mr. Khadr in ‎a U.S. federal court in Utah for his alleged actions in the 2002 firefight in Afghanistan that ended with his capture.

But in order to win a freeze order in an Ontario court, plaintiffs need to show evidence that there is a “real risk” that the target of the injunction plans to spend or hide his assets to avoid his potential creditors.

And on Thursday, Justice Edward Belobaba – in a quick ruling from the bench after a 90-minute hearing – concluded the plaintiffs did not provide enough evidence to justify a freeze order, which he called a “draconian” measure.

“We don’t, thank goodness, in Canada have one law for Omar Khadr and one law for all other Canadians,” Justice Belobaba told the courtroom in announcing his decision.

The lack of a freeze order does not stop the underlying action to try to have the Utah ruling recognized and enforced in Ontario. But a hearing on that case is not expected until October, the judge said at the beginning of Thursday’s proceedings.

The main piece of evidence that lawyer David Winer, who was acting for widow Tabitha Speer and injured U.S. soldier Layne Morris, relied upon in his request for a freeze order was a single line in a Globe and Mail story published last week that stated a source said the money had been sheltered. Justice Belobaba ruled that this “hearsay statement” was not enough for a court to consider a sweeping freeze order.

