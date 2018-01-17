 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Jurors in Lac-Mégantic trial to deliberate for eighth day

Jurors in Lac-Mégantic trial to deliberate for eighth day

Manager of train operations Jean Demaitre, right, speaks with his lawyer after the jury said they were at an impasse on the sixth day of deliberations in Sherbrooke, Que., on Jan. 16, 2018.

Ryan Remiorz/THE CANADIAN PRESS

SHERBROOKE, Que.
The Canadian Press

Jurors in the Lac-Mégantic criminal negligence trial have completed Day 7 of their deliberations without reaching a verdict.

Unlike Tuesday, when they emerged with a letter telling the judge they were at an impasse, the jurors did not surface Wednesday.

The eight men and four women are deciding the fate of Tom Harding, Richard Labrie and Jean Demaitre.

Story continues below advertisement

The three are charged in connection with the July 2013 tragedy in which 47 people were killed when a runaway train carrying crude oil derailed and exploded.

All three accused can be found guilty of criminal negligence causing the death of 47 people, while jurors have the option of convicting Harding on one of two other charges: dangerous operation of railway equipment or dangerous operation of railway equipment causing death.

Train driver ‘partly responsible’ for Lac-Megantic tragedy: lawyer (The Canadian Press)
Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this resolved by the end of January 2018. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.