Jury begins deliberation in Laura Babcock murder trial

A jury has begun deliberating the fate of two men accused of killing a young Toronto woman who disappeared more than five years ago.

Dellen Millard, 32, of Toronto, and Mark Smich, 30, of Oakville, Ont., have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the presumed death of 23-year-old Laura Babcock, whose body has not been found.

The Crown alleges the pair killed Babcock in July 2012 because she became the odd woman out in a love triangle with Millard and his girlfriend, Christina Noudga.

They say Millard and Smich planned the murder for months and covered up their crime by burning Babcock's body in an animal incinerator that was later found on Millard's farm near Waterloo, Ont.

Both Millard, who is representing himself, and Smich's lawyer have said the Crown hasn't proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Babcock is dead.

The judge presiding over the trial has told jurors the case hinges upon a "large and complex" body of circumstantial evidence about whether Babcock is dead and if Millard and Smich caused her death.

Justice Michael Code spent more than three days delivering his instructions to the jury, which began hearing evidence in the case on Oct. 23.

The Crown showed the jury thousands of text messages – much of it gleaned from a backup copy of Millard's phone found on a computer in his home – along with phone location data that put Babcock near Millard's house on July 3, 2012.

Babcock's last outgoing phone call occurred at 7:03 p.m. that day and her phone stopped connecting with cell towers at 11:11 a.m. on July 4. Her family and friends have not heard from her since.

The Crown said Millard and Smich killed Babcock sometime after 8 p.m. on July 3 with Millard wrapping her body in a blue tarp and hiding it at his farm near Waterloo, Ont., until they got the incinerator operational. They allege the pair burned her body on July 23.

Court heard there was an ongoing feud between Babcock and Noudga – friends said both were sleeping with Millard at the same time and there was "bad blood" between all three.

In mid-April 2012, at the height of animosity between the two women, court heard that Millard texted Noudga saying "first I'm going to hurt her. Then I'll make her leave."

He wrote: "I will remove her from our lives."

Millard said in his closing arguments he didn't care enough about Noudga to commit murder and that text was simply a means of placating a scorned girlfriend.

Smich's lawyer Thomas Dungey told the jury in his closing arguments that his client had nothing to do with Babcock's disappearance.