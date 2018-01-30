Jury to hear from accused’s son in Colten Boushie trial: Crown

The Crown says a jury will soon hear how a 22-year-old Indigenous man was shot on a Saskatchewan farm in August 2016.

Crown prosecutor Bill Burge told the trial of Gerald Stanley that court will hear from the farmer's son, who came out running when he and his father thought someone was trying to steal a vehicle from their yard.

Burge told jurors they will hear Stanley's son went inside to get his keys and heard gunshots.

Story continues below advertisement

He says when Stanley's son came out of the house, he saw his father by the car and Colten Boushie slumped over the steering wheel.

Burge told the jury an autopsy found Boushie died from a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

Stanley, who is 56, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

The Crown will call 10 witnesses and the jury is likely to hear a lot of contradictory evidence, Burge said Tuesday.

Boushie was a passenger in an SUV that drove onto a farm near Biggar, Sask., on Aug. 9, 2016. An altercation ensued and Boushie, from the Red Pheasant First Nation, was shot and killed.

Supporters and family members of the accused and of the victim are expected to pack the courtroom over the next few weeks.

Saskatchewan Chief Justice Martel Popescul, who is presiding over the trial, told court he expects the public to be well-behaved during the proceedings.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

"Any person violating the sanctity of the proceedings will be asked to stop, failing which, they will be asked to leave the court."

Popescul also warned jurors not to do any research on the case and not to be influenced by anything they may have seen on the internet, radio, newspaper or TV.

"You must ignore it completely," he said.

Popescul added that Stanley is presumed innocent until the Crown has proven his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Three weeks have been put aside for the trial.