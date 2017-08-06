A judge’s dismissal of first-degree murder charges against three men after a preliminary inquiry is fuelling arguments that the pretrial screening mechanism should be preserved. The ruling in a Toronto case comes as the federal government prepares changes to the criminal-justice system aimed at reducing the time to bring a case to trial.

Next month, federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould is to propose legislative action in five priority areas, including preliminary inquiries, at a meeting with her provincial counterparts. In a preliminary inquiry, which has been part of the Criminal Code since its beginning in the 1890s, a judge reviews evidence to determine whether the case should go on to trial.

The justice ministers are anxious to reduce delay, after the Supreme Court of Canada, in a case called R v. Jordan, set time limits last summer for completing criminal trials. Since then, judges have thrown out a handful of murder charges in Quebec, Ontario and Alberta over delay. Several provinces, including Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario, have called for the elimination of preliminary inquiries. The Supreme Court itself, in the Jordan case, said they may not be necessary any more. Next month’s meeting follows an emergency session in April at which the provinces got behind wide-ranging changes to the system.

But the Canadian Bar Association, representing lawyers, points to the Garden Restaurant murder case this summer as a demonstration of the preliminary inquiry’s importance. Even though the hurdle for going to trial is low – is there any evidence on which a jury can convict? – the mechanism strengthens the system’s checks and balances, says Eric Gottardi, a Vancouver lawyer who is the past chair of the CBA’s national criminal-justice section.

“Even on the defence side, people think that the test is so low that it’s similar to the U.S. grand jury system – you can indict a ham sandwich if you want to. But [the Garden Restaurant case] shows it can fill an important screening function,” he said in an interview.

Four men had been charged in a 2014 shooting in a Chinese restaurant that took the life of 31-year-old Tariq Mohammed, an airport employee. The preliminary inquiry took 25 days spread over six months. A month after that, Ontario Court Justice Rebecca Rutherford ruled that three of the men should not be tried for murder because of a lack of evidence. (They still face other serious charges but none directly connected to the killing.)

It was a circumstantial case in which the three men were accused of “constructive murder” – participating in a serious crime, such as forcibly confining another person, that ends in a killing. But Justice Rutherford said the evidence did not add up to a group acting together.

In her ruling, released July 13, she wrote that she found “no available reasonable and logical inference that the defendants acted in concert by formulating a plan to commit a robbery that included the possibility of murder.”

The Garden Restaurant case was a barometer of stress experienced in the criminal-justice system since the Jordan ruling set a time limit of 18 months for cases in Provincial Court and, after a preliminary inquiry, 30 months in Superior Court. Prosecutors in the case had threatened to seek to shut down the preliminary inquiry, and move straight to trial, unless the accused agreed to waive their constitutional right to a trial within a reasonable time. One prominent lawyer, Dirk Derstine, had shouted “that’s extortion” at a senior Crown attorney in a courtroom hallway. But Mr. Derstine and three other senior defence lawyers, after seeking their clients’ approval, ultimately accepted the condition, and went ahead with the preliminary inquiry.

The case “demonstrates the incredible importance of preliminary inquiries in the criminal process,” Mr. Derstine said in an interview, adding that a murder trial would have lasted three to four months. His client, Derek Oppong, cleared of the murder charge, is in jail still facing charges of aggravated assault, assault and forcible confinement.

“It’s fair to say that, no matter how much preparation you do, you always learn a lot about the case during the course of actually hearing the evidence,” Mr. Derstine said, adding that both sides become more aware of the strengths and weaknesses of the case and are more likely to resolve matters before trial.

But Rick Woodburn, president of the Canadian Association of Crown Counsel, said that cases like the Garden Restaurant shooting, in which the prelim was useful, are not the norm.

“There seem to be a lot of preliminary inquiries that are unnecessary. From our point of view, if a preliminary inquiry has a focus and a specific issue that the defence want to bring forth, that’s fine. But we find for the most part they’re turning into mini-trials,” he said.

In sexual assault cases, he said the hearings re-victimize victims, by subjecting them to an extra round of cross-examination for the purpose of trapping them in inconsistent statements. Historically, he said, prelims were designed to allow the defence to learn about the case it faced. But, echoing the Supreme Court in Jordan, he said they have become redundant because, since 1991, prosecutors have been required to disclose evidence to the defence.

“Prior to the Charter, you asked for a preliminary inquiry because you had no idea what the evidence was. You had no idea what the police officers or victims were going to say. You didn’t know what weapons were used. Now they’ve become tools of the defence to really attack the credibility of witnesses and that’s not what they’re meant to do.”

David Taylor, a spokesman for Ms. Wilson-Raybould, said that federal justice officials are working on a proposal this summer that will cover the five priority areas for legislative action (aside from preliminary inquiries, they include bail, administration of justice offences, mandatory minimum sentences and the reclassification of some offences). “The necessary policy work continues among our officials,” he said in an e-mail.

