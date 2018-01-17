 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Liberals announce $20-million for gender-based violence prevention

Liberals announce $20-million for gender-based violence prevention

Maryam Monsef, Minister of Status of Women, makes a funding announcement in Vancouver on Sept. 8, 2017.

BEN NELMS/THE CANADIAN PRESS

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press

The Liberal government is devoting $20-million to develop projects aimed at preventing gender-based violence in vulnerable communities that have a shortage of support for victims and their families.

Status of Women Canada says the money will go to developing services for survivors in Indigenous, LGBTQ and immigrant populations, as well as seniors, people living with disabilities, minority language communities and those in remote, rural and northern areas of Canada.

The program is aimed at helping smaller, grassroots organizations that might not yet have the ability to tackle a major project.

Story continues below advertisement

Organizations have until March 1 to pitch a high-level concept to the government agency, which could then provide up to $30,000 to help the group develop a full proposal.

If that proposal is chosen, Status of Women could give the organization up to $1-million in project funding for up to five years.

The agency says the two-step process cuts down on the amount of paperwork required, giving smaller organizations a greater chance at success.

Addressing power dynamics key to harassment issue: Trudeau (The Canadian Press)
Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this resolved by the end of January 2018. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.