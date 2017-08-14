Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland speaks in the House of Commons in Ottawa on June 6, 2017. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Steven Chase

OTTAWA — The Globe and Mail

The Canadian government wants to rewrite the North American free-trade agreement to prevent any member country from weakening environmental protections to attract investment, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says.

It’s an ambitious goal for the government particularly when U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration is rolling back policies designed to protect the environment and withdrawing the United States from the Paris Agreement to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

