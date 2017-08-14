The Canadian government wants to rewrite the North American free-trade agreement to prevent any member country from weakening environmental protections to attract investment, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says.
It’s an ambitious goal for the government particularly when U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration is rolling back policies designed to protect the environment and withdrawing the United States from the Paris Agreement to cut greenhouse gas emissions.Report Typo/Error
