Man who killed three women in Ottawa Valley gets life with no parole for 70 years

A 60-year-old man convicted of killing three women during an hour-long rampage in the Ottawa Valley two years ago has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 70 years.
Basil Borutski was convicted late last month of first-degree murder in the fatal shootings of Anastasia Kuzyk and Nathalie Warmerdam, and of second-degree murder in the strangling of Carol Culleton.
All three murders were committed on Sept. 22, 2015, in the space of less than an hour.
Justice Robert Maranger ruled Wednesday that Borutski will serve two consecutive life sentences for first-degree murder followed by at least 20 years for second-degree murder.
Families of his victims called on the judge to keep Borutski away from society during a sentencing hearing Tuesday in a packed Pembroke, Ont., courtroom.
Borutski showed no emotion as the families of his three victims told of their heartbreak through victim impact statements.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
Please note that our commenting partner Civil Comments is closing down. As such we will be implementing a new commenting partner in the coming weeks. As of December 20th, 2017 we will be shutting down commenting on all article pages across our site while we do the maintenance and updates. We understand that commenting is important to our audience and hope to have a technical solution in place January 2018.
Discussion loading… ✨