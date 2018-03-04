Mandatory-minimum sentencing rules unravelling into patchwork

Canada's web of mandatory-minimum jail terms is coming apart, leaving an uneven set of penalties for offenders, as judges in several provinces declare many such sentences grossly excessive and abhorrent.

In dozens of cases, most of them in the past three years, judges have declined to apply the minimum sentences required in a variety of gun and drug crimes and sexual offences against children, The Globe and Mail has found in a review of the Canadian Legal Information Institute (CanLII) national database of court rulings.

Instead, they are setting aside these obligatory sentences for specified crimes, describing them as a form of "cruel and unusual punishment" prohibited by the Constitution. That has left the judges free in some instances to use house arrest as an alternative to jail.

Story continues below advertisement

Only higher-level courts, such as superior courts of provinces and the Supreme Court of Canada, may strike a law down.

Such courts have done so on more than 25 occasions involving more than a dozen different minimum sentences.

The result is a patchwork of sentencing rules across the country. Although sentencing patterns normally vary somewhat in different regions, the Criminal Code is supposed to set out the basic ground rules uniformly across Canada. That is no longer true for sentencing in many drug, gun or sex crimes. Some mandatory minimums no longer exist in some jurisdictions, having been ruled unconstitutional, but are still being applied in others.

Taken together, the actions at multiple levels of court, and in several provinces and territories, amount to a judicial rejection of a key component of the former Conservative government's tough-on-crime agenda.

They also pose a political challenge for the Liberal government. It promised nearly 18 months ago to eliminate some mandatory minimums, or change the way they work so judges have more discretion. Now, more than halfway through its term in office, the government has taken no legislative action, and opponents of the minimums fear it won't because it sees no political gain in taking the issue on.

Instead, while the government mulls the issue over in a series of 14 "justice round tables" with judges, lawyers and academics, the judiciary has been dismantling the minimums; usually (although not always) federal or provincial prosecutors fight to uphold them.

The judges say mandatory minimums are "grossly disproportionate" in a wide variety of cases, such as those involving Indigenous people, the mentally ill, the cognitively impaired, the suicidal, the previously law-abiding and even "a reasonable hypothetical" – an imaginary offender.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Rob Nicholson, the Conservative Party's justice critic, said he is disappointed by the judges' actions. "We always stood up for victims," he said in an interview. "We wanted people to be responsible for the crimes they committed. We wanted to maintain public confidence in the judicial system."

The Globe reviewed constitutional rulings on mandatory minimums after an Ontario judge struck down a two-year minimum jail term last month for trafficking large amounts of hard drugs such as cocaine, citing the jail term's impact on Indigenous offenders.

In British Columbia, the province's highest court, the Court of Appeal, has ruled mandatory minimums unconstitutional in five cases in the past two years. Its rulings have to be followed by all judges in the province. But there is no uniformity across the country. The B.C. Court of Appeal has upheld the four-year mandatory minimum for firing a gun recklessly in a public place, while superior-court judges in Northwest Territories have struck down a related minimum, and Quebec provincial court judges have ruled the reckless-firing minimum invalid. (Provincial-court judges can't strike down a law, but they can set it aside and use their discretion to set an appropriate sentence.)

"When you think we have a Criminal Code of Canada, it's absolutely shocking," Richard Fowler, a Vancouver criminal-defence lawyer, said in an interview. "You think of something as central to criminal justice as sentencing, it's pretty extraordinary that it's been allowed to develop in this way."

In some cases, prosecutors have tried to fight for a mandatory minimum in one court after losing in another court at the same level. One Ontario judge said that is the wrong approach.

"If it was possible for another Superior Court judge to uphold the constitutionality of a law after it has been struck down … by another Superior Court judge, then there would be the potential for inconsistent findings on the same law," Superior Court Justice Robert Smith wrote last March in R v. Sarmales. (The case involved a one-year minimum for sexual interference – sexual touching between an adult and a child under 16.)

Story continues below advertisement

Of late, some of the shorter mandatory-minimum sentences – those requiring just a few months in jail – have been struck down.

"These cases, this new breed of mandatory minimums, they're like a year, six months," Eric Purtzki, a criminal-defence lawyer who practises in Vancouver, said in an interview.

"That's what jumps out at me as a surprising trend. It shows how robust the constitutional protection is."

The steady unravelling of mandatory-minimum cases has come mostly after the Supreme Court of Canada struck down the three-year minimums for illegal gun possession, in R v. Nur (2015), and then the one-year minimum for a second drug trafficking offence in R v. Lloyd (2016).

A harsh or excessive punishment is not enough to show a violation of Section 12 of the Charter – the protection against government-imposed cruel and unusual punishment. The Supreme Court established what it described as a "high bar:" a sentence that is "grossly disproportionate," and "so excessive as to outrage standards of decency."

Making it more difficult for prosecutors to defend mandatory minimums, however, judges have the authority to decide a jail term is grossly disproportionate for a "reasonable hypothetical" offender, even if the term is fair to the actual offender in front of them.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Bruce Glass used a hypothetical offender when he struck down the six-month minimum two years ago for paying to obtain sexual services from someone under 18, in a case called R v. Badali. He said an 18-year-old might pay for a kiss and be ensnared by the sentence.

The threading of sentencing law with mandatory minimums is a relatively new feature in Canada, echoing a trend in the United States. In 1982, the Criminal Code had just six mandatory minimums; by 2006 there were 40, and as of 2016, there were nearly 80, plus another 26 in the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, according to Justice Del Atwood of the Nova Scotia Provincial Court. He made the comment in his ruling in R v. Deyoung, a 2016 case in which he ruled the mandatory minimum of one year for the sexual assault of a person under 16 to be invalid. (The Conservatives came to power in 2006 and established or increased mandatory minimums in 60 offences.)

In that case, the provincial prosecution did not present an argument in support of the law's constitutionality, prompting Justice Atwood to wonder if governments are simply giving up on them.

"If those mandatory minimums are circling the drain, from an executive-branch-law-reform perspective, it would be good to know it," he wrote.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mandate letter to Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould instructed her to ensure that "our work demonstrates the greatest possible commitment to respecting the Charter of Rights and Freedoms." He told her to review sentencing revisions from the previous decade, with an eye to reducing the rate of incarceration among Indigenous people.

As far back as October, 2016, the Justice Minister told the Criminal Lawyers' Association in a speech that she would change the minimum sentencing laws "in the near future." Days later, she told The Globe that new legislation would be coming soon, "certainly in the early part of next year."

In an e-mail to The Globe this past September, Ms. Wilson-Raybould took a strong position against mandatory minimums, saying they add to court delays (fewer people plead guilty because there is less chance of a reduced sentence in return), are not necessary to keep Canadians safe, rarely have a deterrent effect (except for impaired drivers) and harm minorities.

"There is absolutely no doubt that [mandatory-minimum penalties] have a disproportionate effect on Indigenous people, as well as other vulnerable populations."

She added that she supports judicial discretion in sentencing. "Judges are well-equipped to assess the offender before them and ensure that the punishment fits the crime."

In an e-mail she sent to The Globe on Friday for this story, she said, "The courts have made it clear that MMPs present serious challenges from a constitutional perspective." But she declined to say whether her government will take legislative action.