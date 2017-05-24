Marilyn Thomson, a patron of the arts, wife of the late Ken Thomson and mother to David, Taylor and Peter Thomson, died Tuesday at the age of 86.

Mrs. Thomson was born in 1930 and grew up in Toronto. She studied piano at the Royal Conservatory of Music and was working as a model when she met her future husband.

The couple spent much of their lives in Toronto, where the late Mr. Thomson managed his family’s newspaper business, and where their three children were born. The Thomson family’s private holding company, Woodbridge Co. Ltd., owns The Globe and Mail.

Mrs. Thomson was a long-time supporter and board member of the Royal Conservatory of Music, where an early childhood education centre bears her name.

She died at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, where she had been receiving palliative care.

