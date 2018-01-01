 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Meteorologists say ‘significant’ weather system to descend on Maritimes

Meteorologists say ‘significant’ weather system to descend on Maritimes

Damaged power lines are seen in Dartmouth, N.S., on Dec. 26, 2017.

Andrew Vaughan/THE CANADIAN PRESS

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers

It looks like the East Coast is in for more tempestuous weather in 2018.

Environment Canada says it is keeping an eye on a "significant weather system" that could bear down on the Maritimes late this week.

The agency forecasts the system will bring significant rain, snow and possibly another prolonged period of very high winds to the region.

Story continues below advertisement

Meteorologists are projecting the system will approach on Thursday or Friday, but say it's too early make specific predictions about what kind of precipitation the region will see.

They say the coasts could also see impacts, including large waves and raised water levels.

Atlantic Canada was pummelled by back-to-back storms around the Christmas break, including lashing winds that caused widespread power outages in Nova Scotia.

Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this resolved by the end of January 2018. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@theglobeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.