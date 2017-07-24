The Royal Canadian Mint is apologizing for a commemorative coin that a veterans’ group says incorrectly named an Allied attack on the German-occupied port of Dieppe during the Second World War.

Officially code-named Operation Jubilee, the Dieppe Raid is called the Battle of Dieppe on a silver collector coin issued for the 75th anniversary of the assault.

Keith Brewer, executive director for the Dieppe Military Veterans’ Association, says the coin should call the attack on the northern coast of France a ‘raid’ and not a ‘battle.’ A spokesman for the mint says the Crown corporation consulted with the Department of National Defence’s history and heritage directorate before proceeding with the coin.

But, Alex Reeves says the mint understands the concerns expressed by the New Brunswick veterans’ group and apologizes if the name offended anyone.

While the current coin, with a price tag of about $93, will continue to be sold as part of the mint’s Second World War Battlefront series, he says a new Dieppe Raid collector coin will be available next year.

