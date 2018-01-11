 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Missing, murdered Indigenous women and girls inquiry loses another executive director

Missing, murdered Indigenous women and girls inquiry loses another executive director

The family of Nicole Daniels speaks at the opening day of hearings at the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls in Winnipeg, on Oct. 16, 2017.

JOHN WOODS/THE CANADIAN PRESS

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press

The inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls has lost another executive director.

The federally funded commission – plagued by many staffing changes throughout its tenure – says Debbie Reid has left the commission as executive director but it will not comment further, calling it a personnel matter.

In a statement, the commission thanks Reid for her contributions.

Story continues below advertisement

It says the inquiry's work will not be disrupted during the transition that will see director of operations Calvin Wong act as interim executive director effective immediately.

The commission says it has a "sacred responsibility" to the 597 families and survivors who have already entrusted their stories to the inquiry and the 600 others registered to do so.

Reid, a former special adviser to the Assembly of First Nations, took the role of executive director in October, replacing Michele Moreau.

Federal Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett responded to the latest departure in a statement, saying she's worried the ongoing turnover at the commission will "distract from the work at hand."

However, while she says her department shares' families concerns about difficulties at the commission, its independence is crucial and the government won't be intervening.

Missing and murdered inquiry calls for creation of police force (The Canadian Press)
Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this resolved by the end of January 2018. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.