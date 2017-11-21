Missing, murdered inquiry told families continually retraumatized as they search for answers

The aunt of an Indigenous woman who was found dead at the bottom of a hotel laundry chute says families are being repeatedly traumatized as they push for accountability in the justice system.

Delores Stevenson testified Tuesday before the inquiry into murdered and missing Indigenous women about the death of her niece Nadine Machiskinic.

"I don't think any family should ever have to be put in that position to continually have to go before the media and be retraumatized over and over and over ... to have people listen and take accountability and acknowledge the mistakes that were made and acknowledge the things that were happening," Stevenson told hearings in Saskatoon.

A blanket with a picture of Machiskinic on it hung in the background.

"It's a special part of something that we hold dear and we hold close," said Stevenson.

Machiskinic was 29 when she was found at the bottom of the laundry chute at Regina's Delta Hotel in January 2015.

An autopsy report said the mother of four died of blunt force trauma to the head, neck and trunk consistent with a fall. Blood tests also showed Machiskinic had alcohol and a mix of methadone and three other drugs in her system, as well as high levels of sleeping medication.

The coroner's initial report deemed the cause of death undetermined, but the final report ruled the death accidental with no evidence of foul play and no evidence of suicidal intent.

"I didn't agree with the findings," Stevenson told the inquiry.

"I had approached the coroner's office on many occasions and asked them how they had come to the conclusion, given the very little evidence they had, given the lack of investigation that was done. How did they come to the conclusion that they were going to rule it an accident?"

It took police more than a year before they started looking for two men shown on surveillance video getting onto an elevator with someone who appeared to be Machiskinic.

Machiskinic's family has also questioned how she fit through the opening of the laundry chute, which was only 53 centimetres wide, and why it took police 60 hours to launch an investigation.

"Where is the justice in that?" Stevenson asked.

The jury at the coroner's inquest changed the finding again and said it could not determine the cause of her death.

"The trauma and the nightmare that my family had to go through to go from undetermined and, 2 1/2 years later, it's back at undetermined. I don't get it," said Stevenson.

The inquiry also heard Tuesday from the family of Amber Redman, who was last seen alive outside a bar in Fort Qu'Appelle, Sask., in July 2005. The 19-year-old woman's remains were found in 2008.

The family of Monica Burns, whose body was found on a snowmobile trail near Prince Albert in January 2015, also spoke. Her brother, Pernell Ballantyne, said "nobody prepares you for this kind of tragedy."