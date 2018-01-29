Montreal school bus drivers set to begin two-day strike

Thousands of elementary and secondary students in Montreal will have to find another way to get to school Tuesday and Wednesday due to a strike by school bus drivers.

More than 300 unionized drivers with Autobus Transco will stage a two-day walkout in a contract dispute over wages after voting 98 per cent in favour of a strike last week.

The union, Transco-CSN, and the employer met Monday to try to resolve the impasse without success.

The union says the employer has offered a wage freeze for the first two years in a new contract, then raises the next three years at just 50 per cent of the inflation rate.

The dispute will affect some 15,000 students from four school boards across Montreal as well as a private school.

On Montreal's South Shore, however, another labour dispute involving school bus drivers has been averted. Unifor said a tentative agreement has been ratified by 78 per cent for drivers and all of the mechanics who service the Marie-Victorin School Board.