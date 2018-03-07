Morning update: Latest on Bruce McArthur case, Canada to be temporarily exempt from U.S. steel tariffs

Good morning, these are the top stories:

Police incident with alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur subject of internal probe



The lead detective investigating Bruce McArthur has uncovered possible misconduct by police in a "troubling" incident involving the alleged serial killer years before he was arrested. The interaction is now the subject of an internal investigation as the Toronto force faces growing demands from the city's LGBTQ community for police to release more details about the service's previous interactions with Mr. McArthur. Police are also facing questions regarding whether more could have been done at the time to solve the original string of disappearances from the Gay Village from 2010 to 2012.

In light of recent developments, Toronto's mayor and the chair of the police board are calling for an independent external review of the police force's handling of the investigation into the alleged serial killer.

As Marcus Gee writes, with the number of victims now at seven, the community is right to ask questions about whether those probes were properly handled and if police could have identified a suspect sooner. He also argues that it's time to call an independent inquiry into police conduct in the case of Toronto's Gay Village killings. (for subscribers)

Canada, Mexico to gain temporary exemption from U.S. tariffs on steel

Canada and Mexico will be spared from President Donald Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminum while the three countries renegotiate NAFTA, with a permanent exemption if they agree to a deal that satisfies the President, the White House said on Wednesday. The move allows Mr. Trump to avoid slamming the heavily integrated continental steel and aluminum industries while still using the threat of tariffs to crank up the pressure on his negotiating partners to agree to his protectionist demands at the bargaining table. The President is expected to unveil the details of his promised tariffs of 25 per cent on steel and 10 per cent on aluminum as soon as Thursday. (for subscribers)

Crown says it won't appeal Gerald Stanley acquittal in death of Colten Boushie

Saskatchewan's Crown prosecutions office said it will not launch an appeal of Gerald Stanley's acquittal of second-degree murder in the death of Colten Boushie. Mr. Stanley, a 56-year-old farmer, was acquitted last month in a high-profile case that riveted the province and laid bare a racial divide between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples. Anthony Gerein, the province's assistant deputy attorney-general, said the Crown had found no legal basis on which to proceed with an appeal. Others, including Mr. Boushie's family, the family's lawyer and Indigenous rights activists have voiced their disappointment in the decision.

Quebec town moves to ban smoking marijuana, cigarettes in public



The town of Hampstead, Que., has adopted a draft bylaw that would ban smoking everywhere in public, including streets and sidewalks. The proposed bylaw is set to become the most restrictive anti-smoking measure in the country, although some critics predict the law will face a court challenge and be difficult to enforce. But experts predict the move will motivate other Canadian municipalities to follow suit. "People can do whatever they want in their homes, they can do it in their front yards or backyards if they wish to. It's their private property," said Mayor William Steinberg. "But in the public domain, no. We believe in individual freedoms, but individual freedoms have limits."

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY

In honour of International Women's Day, The Globe's Tavia Grant takes a look at 16 reasons to celebrate steps forward that have been made, in Canada and across the world. If you are looking for fun and meaningful ways to mark the day, here are some sugggestions. We also asked Canadian female CEOs to share career advice for young graduates. What would they say to their younger selves if they had known then what they know today? And here is a photo essay that looks at how a surfing sisterhood helped put Tofino, B.C., on the map.

#AfterMeToo: Inside The Globe's roundtables on ending sexual misconduct in the film industry

Last December, #AfterMeToo and The Globe and Mail convened a group of experts to address predatory behaviour in show business. At that point, the world was reeling from allegations about Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and many other leading Hollywood figures. In response to a social-media campaign of women sharing their stories of sexual harassment and assault, leading industry experts, legal professionals, psychologists and Globe journalists joined panels, and together drew up recommendations for safer workplaces and stronger measures of protection. You can read the recommendations and watch the roundtables, here.

MORNING MARKETS

Stocks calm

Relative calm returned to global markets on Thursday, as traders took a brief break from worrying about a global trade war and focused back on how fast the European Central Bank will end its stimulus program. Tokyo's Nikkei and the Shanghai composite each gained 0.5 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 1.5 per cent. In Europe, London's FTSE 100 and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.1 and 0.2 per cent by about 5:35 a.m. ET, with Germany's DAX down 0.3 per cent. New York futures were mixed. The Canadian dollar was at 77.36 US cents. Oil prices were broadly steady but still set to slip over the week.

With economic pressure on multiple fronts, it's no surprise the BoC chooses to stay on sidelines



"Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz has always talked about monetary policy as being a risk-management exercise. That approach is going to be put to the test this year, as mounting risks have become the pivotal determinant of where the central bank takes interest rates. On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada decided to hold its benchmark rate steady at 1.25 per cent, just seven weeks after it had raised the rate for the third time in six months. It's not a huge surprise that the bank would move to the sidelines; even as it raised rates in January, it was talking a fair deal about caution and uncertainties. But what does stand out is how the risk factors now dominate the bank's narrative." – David Parkinson (for subscribers)

In the age of #MeToo, Muslim women are finally breaking the chains of silence

"There are a number of challenges facing Muslim women who seek to speak out. These include cultural and institutional barriers (within communities), and anti-Muslim sentiment … Family and clergy are two powerful institutions that silence women. Rather than putting shame and responsibility on sexual abusers, the onus is placed on the victims to keep quiet, so that the family's honour remains intact. In communities in which interaction between genders is primarily within extended families, there are ample opportunities for abuse by male relatives." – Sheema Khan

It's time women stop asking for permission to be in power

"Years ago, Marriott International recognized the power of women in the work force, and in 1989, launched a Women's Leadership Development Initiative to formalize a comprehensive women's agenda under one strategic umbrella. As a result of this and several additional programs that followed, representation of women at all levels of the company has increased. If you're smart, honest and hard-working, you can choose any career path you want. Supporting women at all levels of the organization is Marriott's utmost concern and is part of our core values as a global organization. With International Women's Day this week and 2018 as the Year of the Woman, here are some tips to help you reach your leadership goals." – Roz Winegrad

HEALTH PRIMER

23andMe wins approval to sell genetic tests for cancer mutations to public



The genetic testing company has been granted U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval to sell genetic tests for three key breast cancer mutations directly to consumers. Last April, the FDA agreed to allow the Alphabet-backed company to sell direct-to-consumer genetic predisposition tests for 10 diseases, including Parkinson's, Alzheimer's and celiac disease. With Tuesday's approval, 23andMe can sell a test that detects three BRCA mutations that increase a woman's genetic risk of breast and ovarian cancer and a man's risk for prostate cancer.

MOMENT IN TIME

Raymonde de Laroche becomes first woman to get a pilot's licence



March 8, 1910: Raymonde de Laroche always wanted to fly a plane. In 1909, she pleaded with her friend, aviator Charles Voisin, to teach her. The two visited Voisin's base of operations at Chalons, 140 kilometres east of Paris, and she flew a one-seated plane while he stood on the ground and gave instructions. She started small, flying only as far as 270 metres. But she still wanted to make a more substantial attempt. So, in her first celebrated flight, she took off, travelling for six kilometres and soaring approximately 10 to 15 feet off the ground. On this day in 1910, de Laroche paved the way for women to take part in aviation, when she became the first woman to receive her piloting licence. After that, she went on to attend aviation meetings in Cairo, Saint Petersburg, Budapest and Rouen, and set two women's altitude records, one at 15,700 feet, and the women's distance record at 323 km. De Laroche died nine years after receiving her licence when an experimental aircraft she was piloting crashed. A statue was erected in her memory at Le Bourget Airport in France, and the Women of Aviation Worldwide Week takes place every year in March to honour de Laroche and International Women's Day. Shelby Blackley

