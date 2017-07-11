TOP STORIES



Crews battling the B.C. wildfires are scrambling to keep up with the blazes



More than 200 wildfires are burning across British Columbia, forcing the evacuation of entire towns and leaving emergency officials with the complex task of tracking new fires and determining where resources are needed most.



About 1,000 firefighters on the front lines will get help this week from approximately 300 firefighters arriving from across Canada. Emergency officials who are determining where they will go must be mindful to prevent burnout, because the disaster is expected to continue for several weeks.



Kevin Skrepnek, B.C.’s chief fire information officer, said the current level of fire activity is “pretty unprecedented” this early in the season. As of Monday, 226 fires burned in British Columbia, forcing an estimated 14,000 people from their homes.



This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this online, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Morning Update and all Globe newsletters here.



NEW – Get the new Real Estate newsletter, covering the housing market, mortgages, deal closing, design and more. Sign up here.



Trump Jr. told in e-mail of Russian effort to aid father's campaign



Before arranging a meeting with a Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer he believed would offer him compromising information about Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump Jr. was informed in an e-mail that the material was part of a Russian government effort to aid his father’s candidacy, according to three people with knowledge of the e-mail.



The e-mail to the younger Trump was sent by Rob Goldstone, a publicist and former British tabloid reporter who helped broker the June 2016 meeting. In a statement Sunday, Trump acknowledged that he was interested in receiving damaging information about Clinton, but he gave no indication that he thought the lawyer might have been a Kremlin proxy.



In China, homeowners anxiously wait for government to give them land rights



Housing makes up more than 70 per cent of personal wealth in China, but homeowners cannot own the dirt beneath their homes. That’s because land in China belongs to the government. It’s an enduring communist legacy in a country that has embraced market economics.



Yang Fan, 33, can buy her house, but secure only temporary rights to the ground on which it stands. Her lease is for 70 years, and though she will be a very old woman when her lease runs out, the thought still weighs on her, and the legacy she can leave to her family.



The renewal of land-use leases, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang pledged, will be automatic and simple. He offered no details, saying those are being worked out, but assured that it “will not be any problem.”



But such a plan, long discussed, has yet to be fulfilled in China, leaving deep worry among people whose financial well-being is tied up in property without a certain future – an uncertainty whose many consequences include the flight of money out of China and into property markets overseas.



Freeze Omar Khadr’s settlement funds, widow’s lawyer argues



A lawyer for the widow of the U.S. soldier allegedly killed by a grenade thrown by child soldier Omar Khadr will be in a Toronto courtroom on Thursday, arguing that Mr. Khadr’s controversial $10.5-million settlement from Ottawa should be frozen, so it will not be dissipated or given to his “extremist” family.



Written arguments were filed on Monday with the Ontario Superior Court by lawyer David Winer on behalf of his client Tabitha Speer, the widow of Sergeant Christopher Speer. Sgt. Speer was killed in the 2002 firefight in Afghanistan that ended with Mr. Khadr’s capture, at age 15. Also among the plaintiffs is Layne Morris, a U.S. soldier partially blinded in that battle.



MORNING MARKETS



The U.S. dollar hit a four-month high against the yen and bonds and top emerging market currencies were back under pressure on Tuesday, on bets for higher interest rates in a small but growing group of major economies. Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.6 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 1.5 per cent, as the Shanghai composite lost 0.3 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.5 per cent by about 4:30 a.m. (ET), the Paris CAC 40 was down marginally, and Germany’s DAX was up 0.2 per cent. New York futures were little changed, and the Canadian dollar was at about 77.5 cents (U.S.). Crude oil slipped back after pushing higher overnight in Asia.



WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT



In the court of public opinion, Canadians say Trudeau chose wrong on Omar Khadr settlement



“Most Canadians think the government’s settlement with Omar Khadr was wrong. And if anything is fuelling that anger, it’s the belief that Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government had other options, but chose to pay. Public opposition to the settlement is broad, strong in every region, age group and both sexes, according to a new survey conducted by the Angus Reid Institute – echoing the expressions of anger since reports of a settlement first broke last week.” – Campbell Clark



Why are some gender activists denying science?



“Across Canada, people are requesting governments to retroactively change the sex listed on their birth certificates, or to have themselves retroactively declared “non-binary.” Provincial governments are attempting to comply. Part of this is an effort to be socially progressive; part is fear of running afoul of new human-rights legislation that protects transgender rights. As David Arnot, chief commissioner of the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission, says, a judge could reasonably decide that in some cases, gender signifiers – even on a birth certificate – violate a child’s human rights.” –Margaret Wente



The alt-right vs. the avant-garde



“Art, particularly avant-gardist art, has long been the target of conservatives in all countries. Art is part of the great fraud that is being perpetrated on ordinary people: It is an extension of the media and therefore always fake news. The speech is explicit about the role of art in the hoax: ‘They use their singers and comedy stars and award shows to repeat their narrative over and over again,’ Loesch says.” – Russell Smith



HEALTH PRIMER



Changes made in 2012 to Canada’s screening guidelines for cervical cancer – effectively eliminating the need for women under 21 to get annual Pap tests – have contributed to a rise in chlamydia cases among young females in Ontario, according to a new study. Historically, doctors have done Pap tests and chlamydia tests at the same time. But with women under 21 not recommended to have Pap checkups, testing for chlamydia fell, leading to an increase in cases of the world’s most commonly diagnosed sexually transmitted infection. – Gayle MacDonald



MOMENT IN TIME



The Oka crisis peaks July 11, 1990: When the mayor of Oka, Que., announced the expansion of a golf course and condo development on land the Mohawk of the Kanesatake had claimed for generations, tensions rose. To stop the construction, Mohawk protesters built a barricade and ignored official calls to remove it. On July 11, 1990, provincial police attacked the barricade with tear gas and concussion grenades, and a short gunfight killed Sûreté du Québec officer Marcel Lemay. It was the start of a 78-day standoff. After a month of retaliation, the RCMP and the army got involved and the protest dragged on for almost three months before the standoff ended. The Oka crisis brought increased attention to Indigenous land rights and began a new era of activism. The land title remains unresolved, but in July, 2015, Oka Mayor Pascal Quevillon and Kanesatake Grand Chief Serge Simon agreed to restrict development. – Kabrena Robinson



Morning Update is written by Megan Marrelli. If you'd like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.

Report Typo/Error